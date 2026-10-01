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Two arrested as police raid counterfeit juice factory in Kabete

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

Detectives have busted a counterfeit juice factory and arrested two suspects in Kabete.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers from Kabete Police Station raided a homestead where they found two men, Alex Mwaruta and James Munala Inyangala, allegedly producing counterfeit juice.

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A further search uncovered what appeared to be a fully-fledged counterfeiting operation, with detectives recovering approximately 1,400 filled 200ml and 300ml bottles of suspected counterfeit juice, 56 cartons of empty bottles, five packets of bottle tops, two blue drums and three assorted-colour basins.

Also seized were office glue, rubber stamps and ink, assorted stickers, and an expired certificate authorising the use of the Standardisation Mark for a well-known juice brand.

Detectives also recovered assorted powdery and colourless substances packed in polythene bags in 50-gram portions, as well as in 200ml and 300ml bottles.

The scene was processed by detectives from the Crime Scene Investigation unit, while the recovered items were secured as exhibits.

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The two suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

The DCI warned that counterfeit beverages produced in unregulated and unhygienic environments can expose unsuspecting consumers to serious health risks, adding that illegal operations also undermine legitimate manufacturers and deprive the government of rightful tax revenue.

It vowed to remain committed to tracking down counterfeiters and dismantling networks involved in the trade.

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