Ruto mourns Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, wife who died in helicopter crash

President William Ruto has mourned his friend Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and wife, Lucy Muteke who died in a helicopter crash together with four other victims Wednesday evening.

In a condolence message, Ruto described Chivayo as a dear friend whose warmth, energy and belief in Africa’s potential touched many people.

He termed their sudden deaths as a painful loss to their families, friends and all who knew them.

“Wicknell was a dear friend whose warmth touched many people. I will remember him for his friendship, his energy and his deep conviction in the possibilities of our continent”, Ruto said on X

The President went on to convey his condolences to the bereaved families, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe.

” I convey my deepest condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives, to President Mnangagwa, the people of Zimbabwe and everyone mourning this tragic loss. May God grant Wicknell, Lucy and all those who perished eternal rest”.

According to a family spokesman Herbert Chivayo, the couple was traveling with four others when the helicopter crashed in Marondera, the capital of Mashonaland East province, east of the capital Harare.

“We are at a loss for words after the tragic news,” he told the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

Earlier, government spokesman Nick Mangwana confirmed the crash, saying the helicopter was carrying “a prominent businessman, three other passengers and two pilots.”

“Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the victims, their families and their friends during this difficult time,” Mangwana said on X.

Zimbabwe police spokesman Paul Nyathi also confirmed the crash, saying six people were on board the helicopter.

Chivayo, 42, was a prominent businessman and billionaire known for his extravagant lifestyle. He also had close ties with many top African leaders.