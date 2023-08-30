Governor Wamatangi forced to flee as chaos erupt at Kiambu bursary event

Chaos erupted at a bursary disbursement event led by Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi in Ruiru constituency on Wednesday morning.

Police were compelled to intervene and quell the near-violent confrontation by a mob demanding inclusion in the list of beneficiaries.

The event held at PCEA Membley Church in Gitothua ward also witnessed protests from local MCAs who accused the Governor of sidelining them and mismanaging of County affairs.

The MCAs, including John Kamande (Gitothua), Kimani wa Nduta, (Biashara) and Kennedy Odhiambo (Kahawa Sukari) expressed their dissatisfaction with Wamatangi’s handling of the bursary fund distribution and the County’s chicken and pigs distribution program.

In addition, the MCAs accused the Governor of failing to deliver on his campaign promises and occasioning the return of Ksh3 billion to the treasury in the 2022-2023 financial year.

Governor Wamatangi defended his actions saying he was committed to serving the people of Kiambu and rubbished claims that he was undermining other leaders in the County.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa also joined the Senators in criticizing Wamatangi’s leadership.

Thang’wa argued that the Governor was working in isolation having not appointed a substantive County Secretary, some County Executive Committee Members (CECMs) and Chief Officers.

The senator raised concern that the government had halted the approval of housing processes, a move that continues to cripple the county’s economy.

Wamatangi has been grappling to work with his MCAs and other elected leaders in Kiambu County, a challenge that has seen Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua intervene.

Although Wamatangi sat with MPs from his county in May to resolve his differences with other leaders, Thang’wa says nothing has happened since.