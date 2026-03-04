Kenya underscores urgent need to strengthen mediation frameworks amid global challenges

Kenya has underscored the need to strengthen mediation frameworks and capacity at a time when global norms and institutions are under strain, and peaceful settlement of disputes is increasingly overlooked.

Speaking during the official opening of the Kenya–UK–Finland Trilateral Workshop on Mediation at Radisson Blu Arboretum, Nairobi, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei stressed that mediation remains a critical tool of peacefbuilding and dispute resolution.

“At a time when global norms and institutions are under strain, and the peaceful settlement of disputes is increasingly overlooked, mediation remains more critical than ever.” PS said.

With emerging challenges, the PS noted that both incentives and capacity for mediation must be strengthened, decrying the slow pace the frameworks governing dispute resolution have kept.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to championing peaceful settlement of disputes as one of the most effective patheway to stability.

“Kenya continues to champion the peaceful settlement of disputes as the most effective pathway to stability.” PS Sing’Oei said.

Adding that: “Our partnership with the UK and Finland reflects a shared commitment to advancing mediation as a key tool for conflict prevention and resolution.”

Kenya, he noted, has considerable experience in mediating conflicts and continues to invest in strengthening its institutional and technical capacity in this area.

He revealed that Kenya is spearheading efforts toward a treaty on the Support for Conflict Resolution Through Mediation.

The PS added that the government plans to leverage on technology and work with the Friends of Mediation and other partners to further advance the agenda.

Also in attendance were Dr. Ed Barnett, Chargé d’Affaires of the British High Commission in Nairobi; Amb. Pekka Kosonen, Ambassador for Peace Mediation, Republic of Finland; and Leo Svahnback, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Finland in Nairobi.