Gor Mahia thrash KCB to restore 6-point lead

21-time champions Gor Mahia FC restored their 6-point lead at the top of the Sportpesa Premier League after a convincing 3-0 win against Kenya Commercial Bank on Sunday at the Nyayo Stadium.

Ghanaian Enock Morrison opened the scoring for the Green Armies in the 24th minute before Shariff Musa doubled the lead four minutes later, followed by Samuel Kapen’s 43rd-minute goal.

In other results, Police FC and newly promoted side APS Bomet FC played out to a barren draw in the Police derby staged at the Police Sacco stadium, while Mara Sugar humbled Ulinzi Stars 2-1.

Gor leads the table on 46 points, 6 ahead of the arch rivals AFC Leopards, who are 2nd with a match at hand, while Shabana FC is a distant 3rd on 37 points, 3 ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz.