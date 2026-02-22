FootballSports

Gor Mahia thrash KCB to restore 6-point lead

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

21-time champions Gor Mahia FC restored their 6-point lead at the top of the Sportpesa Premier League after a convincing 3-0 win against Kenya Commercial Bank on Sunday at the Nyayo Stadium.

Ghanaian Enock Morrison opened the scoring for the Green Armies in the 24th minute before Shariff Musa doubled the lead four minutes later, followed by Samuel Kapen’s 43rd-minute goal.

In other results, Police FC and newly promoted side APS Bomet FC played out to a barren draw in the Police derby staged at the Police Sacco stadium, while Mara Sugar humbled Ulinzi Stars 2-1.

Gor leads the table on 46 points, 6 ahead of the arch rivals AFC Leopards, who are 2nd with a match at hand, while Shabana FC is a distant 3rd on 37 points, 3 ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz.

Over 80 golfers enlist for Johnnie Walker Classic
Mbappe suffers broken nose during France win
Moroccans allowed free stadium entry after kick off to increase fans attendance
Ajax Berghuis apologizes for lashing out at a fan
Deadline looms for Tokyo-bound athletes to undergo 1st dope test
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Shichenje voted man of the match on his debut at Charlton
Next Article Governor Wavinya calls for political tolerance, unity
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Jimmy Gait receiving treatment following Sunday attack
Entertainment
Nominations for Click Awards open until March
Culture Entertainment
Baftas 2026: Full list of winners
Entertainment Film
Fresh royal crisis for King Charles with Andrew arrest
Celebrity Entertainment

You May also Like

FootballSports

StarTimes acquires exclusive pay TV broadcasting rights for AFCON 2023

RallySports

Patel and Khan Win Maiden FIA Africa Rally Championship

FootballSports

It’s a learning curve for Rising Stars after a tough U20afcon tournament 

Sports

Boost for KSSA term one games as Brookside pumps millions in sponsorship

Show More