Gov’t allocates Ksh3.2B to connect 33,000 households to power in Nakuru

The government has set aside Ksh3.2 billion this financial year to expand electricity access in Nakuru County, targeting about 33,000 households under the last mile connectivity programme.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the projects will be implemented by the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) and Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) as part of the government’s plan to achieve universal power access.

Speaking in Molo Constituency in Nakuru County on Friday, Wandayi said the government has made a deliberate plan to ensure all Kenyans have access to electricity a core pillar of its development agenda.

“President William Ruto is the first President in the history of the Republic of Kenya to make electricity a right for every citizen, recognising power as a public good that should be accessible to all,” he stated.

The CS also commissioned newly connected classrooms at St Joseph’s Comprehensive School in Molo and flagged off electricity poles for power connection projects in the constituency.

Among the projects is a Ksh13.9 million electricity connection at Matuiku Farm near PCEA Church, alongside a Ksh4.4 million power installation at St Joseph’s Comprehensive School.

The initiatives are expected to benefit hundreds of households and public facilities that have remained without grid electricity for years.

The last mile connectivity programme, which began in 2015, has evolved into a multi-billion shilling intervention aimed at accelerating universal access to electricity, particularly in rural areas.

The government is currently rolling out its sixth phase, with a national target of more than 240,000 new connections.