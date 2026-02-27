Chepngetich and Langat claim 10,000m victories in Kapsabet

Kenya police duo Janeth Chepng’etich and Weldon Kipkurui Langat claimed victories in the 10,000m on the 2nd day of the 3rd Athletics Kenya track and field weekend meet at the Eliud Kipchoge Sports Complex in Kapsabet.

Chepng’etich, who is the reigning All African Games Champion, cruised to victory in the 24-lap race in 34:36.9.

Maurine Chebor, also from the police, clocked 34:38.0, while Marion Kibor from KDF completed the podium positions in a time of 34:44.8.

Kirui bagged the men’s title in 28:56.8, ahead of youngsters Kevin Rotich of Sinoni Camp and Mathew Kipruto from South Rift, who finished 2nd and 3rd, posting 29:11.1, respectively.

The meet, which has brought together over 400 athletes, will conclude on Saturday.