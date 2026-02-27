Local NewsNEWS

PS Bitok urges Senate to prioritise child-friendly ECDE centres, harmonise teachers’ terms

Basic Education Principal Secretary has urged Senate to prioritise pushing for the harmonisation of schemes of service for ECDE teachers.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
4 Min Read
Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has urged Senate to exercise its oversight mandate to ensure that County Integrated Development Plans (CIDPs) prioritise the construction of child-friendly, safe, and modern ECDE centres.

Speaking during the Senate retreat at Sawela Lodge, Naivasha, the PS told the House that Kenya is at a critical transition point in education reforms, noting that the pioneer cohort under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system had successfully transitioned to Grade 10 following the Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA).

“Our country is at the cusp of fundamental shifts in education. Last year, the pioneer cohort of Grade 9 learners under Competency Based Education sat for the Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA). I am happy to report that we are very close to 100% transition to Grade 10.” PS Bitok noted.

The PS remarked that the Ministry had hired 100,000 teachers to ease classroom congestion and invested heavily in infrastructure, including classrooms and laboratories.

Similarly, he revealed that capitation funds were disbursed before schools reopened this term and that the Ministry had cleaned up enrollment data by removing ghost learners to improve planning accuracy.

Harmonization of Schemes of Service   

Ruto: We will confound naysayers, Kenya will not fail
Govt rolls out capacity-building program for 8,000 Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs
Government introduces new fee payment process
Arrest warrant issued against police officer implicated in Baby Pendo’s murder

However, PS Bitok called on the House to prioritise pushing for the harmonisation of schemes of service for ECDE teachers noting that the current status was unacceptable.

“We must also put our house in order in the important matter of our ECDE teachers. The current status of many of our ECDE teachers is unacceptable. In many counties, delayed salaries, lack of pension schemes, and a take-it-or-leave-it ‘volunteer’ mentality toward these professionals is common. An unhappy teacher cannot be entrusted with nurturing a child’s mind.” He noted.

Adding that: The Senate should prioritize pushing for the harmonization of schemes of service. We need to abandon stop-gap, short-term contracts to terms that attract and retain competent, well-trained professionals. I dare say the National Government is already holding the how-to candle on this. County governments should match that energy at the entry point of our education system.”

On equity of ECDEs, the PS told senators there was a policy disconnect between the ECDE-level managed by Counties and the Primary level managed by the National Government.

He urged Senate to support the education sector by insisting on and causing the implementation of a uniform curriculum across the CBE, supporting operationalisation of KEMIS to create a reliable, integrated and trackable data and in equitable resource allocation and accountable utilisation especially in ASAL and urban-poor regions.

School Feeding Programmes

On School Feeding Programmes, Bitok called on Senate to advocate for a National-County Nutritional Framework that guarantees at least one fortified meal a day for every ECDE learner across all 47 counties.

“You cannot teach a hungry child. While some counties have pioneered impressive School Feeding Programmes, others have no provision at all. This creates a ‘lottery of birth’ where a child’s nutritional health depends on the county of birth or residency.”

MoH: No patients to be detained during NHIF to SHA transition
Development partnerships critical in implementation of projects-Gachagua
Garment factory on the spot over alleged labor malpractices
In pictures: Body of late Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Francis Ogolla arrives at Kisumu Airport
Wikimania 2025: First Wikimania in East Africa marks 20th edition
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Gov’t allocates Ksh3.2B to connect 33,000 households to power in Nakuru
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Gov’t allocates Ksh3.2B to connect 33,000 households to power in Nakuru
Local Business
Chepngetich and Langat claim 10,000m victories in Kapsabet
Athletics Sports
Senate Speaker calls for legislative efficiency, stronger oversight in 5th Session
Local News More
CA publishes new mobile termination rates lowering call charges
Business Local Business

You May also Like

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo
Local NewsNEWS

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo survives impeachment

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga.
Local NewsNEWS

ODPP: Terror charges on protest unrest suspects warranted

County NewsNEWS

Turkana County intensifies measles surveillance

Local NewsNEWS

HIV response boost for Kenya as US approves Ksh43B funding

Show More