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Ruto congratulates Xi and China on CPC’s 105th anniversary

The President praises China's economic transformation under the Communist Party and reaffirms Kenya's commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read
President William Ruto with his host, President Xi Jinping, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during a state visit to China last year. Photo/PCS

President William Ruto has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the occasion of the party’s 105th anniversary. He lauded China’s remarkable transformation over the past century under the CPC and reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Beijing.

In a congratulatory letter, delivered on his behalf by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar and received by Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan, President Ruto commended the China’s ruling party for guiding the nation through one of the most significant economic and social transformations in modern history.

Ruto particularly stated that China’s progress under the Communist Party’s leadership has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, positioning the country among the world’s leading economies and global centres of science, technology, and innovation.

“Over the past century, and particularly in recent decades, China has undergone one of the most remarkable transformations in modern history,” Ruto stated in his message.

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According to President Ruto, such achievements reflect disciplined leadership and sustained institutional reforms, which have strengthened governance and improved the quality of life for the Chinese people.

Ruto also praised President Xi’s leadership, acknowledging that his governance philosophy has provided a clear framework for China’s continued modernisation and national development.

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Ruto further acknowledged China’s growing partnership with Africa through initiatives such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and expanding party-to-party engagements.

He said the initiatives have reinforced China’s position as a trusted strategic partner for Africa while advancing South-South cooperation.

The President reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with China, describing the partnership as central to the country’s development ambitions.

He noted that Kenya continues to draw valuable lessons from China’s development experience as it accelerates the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“Kenya continues to draw inspiration from China’s remarkable development journey as it accelerates the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” he said.

Ruto added that Kenya remains committed to pursuing inclusive, people-centred, and sustainable economic growth aimed at expanding opportunities and improving livelihoods.

Amid celebrations to mark  CPC’s 105th anniversary, the President expressed confidence that relations between Nairobi and Beijing would continue to flourish.

He said the longstanding friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Kenya and China would continue to grow for the mutual benefit of both countries and their peoples.

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