Why global HR frameworks don’t always hold up in Kenya

Many multinational employers operating in Kenya rely on global Human Resource (HR) policies for good reason. These frameworks are designed to promote consistency, reinforce shared values, and support a common corporate culture across markets. On paper, they do exactly that. The difficulty tends to arise in practice, particularly when issues of discipline or termination are involved. It is often only at this point that organisations are surprised to learn that a decision which complies fully with global standards can still be challenged and overturned under Kenyan law. When that happens, the cost in litigation, reputational exposure, and operational disruption can be substantial.

The fundamental issue is one that many global organisations overlook. In Kenya, employment is mainly regulated by law. The Employment Act and the Labour Relations Act establish minimum protections that internal policies cannot override, regardless of how widely those policies are applied elsewhere. Section 26 of the Employment Act makes this explicit: it constitutes the Act as the basic minimum terms and conditions of employment, and any policy provision that falls below those standards is unenforceable to the extent of the inconsistency. When disputes reach the courts, the question is not limited to whether an employer followed its own internal processes, but whether those processes met the requirements of Kenyan law.

This gap shows up most clearly in discipline and dismissal. Global HR frameworks often focus on efficiency, centralised escalation steps, and decision-making at a regional or group level. Those things matter. But Kenyan law approaches the process differently. Under the Employment Act, an employee must be clearly informed of the allegations against them, given a genuine opportunity to respond, and heard before any decision is made. These are not just formalities; they are legal rights. An employer may feel it has done everything right under its internal policies, only to find that, in the eyes of the law, the process simply was not fair enough.

The challenge is that this misalignment is rarely obvious until a dispute escalates. In many cases, it only comes into focus once at that stage. Local HR teams may be acting entirely in good faith, applying global guidance as intended, without realising that the framework does not fully align with Kenyan legal requirements. By the time a matter reaches litigation, where claims such as unfair dismissal, reinstatement, or compensation are at stake, these gaps become significantly more difficult to manage.

Another complication is how HR policies are treated. Multinational organisations often assume their policies apply automatically. Kenyan courts don’t. They look at how the policy was introduced and whether it forms part of the employee’s contract.

This can create real uncertainty. Employees may see certain policy provisions as rights they can rely on, while employers may treat the same provisions as guidelines only. When that line is blurred, the risk of dispute increases. The problem is often made worse by frequent updates to global policies. Changes driven by regulatory or reputational pressures at head office are not always reviewed against Kenyan law before rollout. As a result, local teams can find themselves applying frameworks that do not fully fit the local legal landscape, with the risk only becoming clear when a specific case brings it to light.

The answer is not to abandon global policies, but to be more thoughtful about how they are applied locally. Looking at global frameworks through a Kenyan legal lens before rolling them out is a practical way to manage risk. Where Kenyan law requires additional steps or protections, those need to be built in clearly. Employment contracts should also be clear on how policies apply and which rules take priority, so there is less room for confusion. Equally important, managers and HR teams need to understand not just what the policies say, but how Kenyan courts are likely to view them in practice.

From a risk and communications perspective, getting this alignment right early matters. Organisations that adapt global frameworks upfront are better positioned to manage disputes, and, in many cases, avoid them altogether. In Kenya’s employment landscape, statutory protections take precedence over internal processes. For general counsel and senior leaders, the critical question is not whether a decision meets global standards, but whether it will stand up under Kenyan law. Getting that balance right early can prevent a manageable issue from becoming a costly and disruptive dispute.

Proactive alignment between global governance and local law is, at its core, a litigation risk management strategy. Organisations that do this work upfront are better placed to defend employment decisions when challenged, and in many cases to avoid disputes altogether. For general counsel and senior leaders at multinationals operating in Kenya, the critical question when any employment decision is made is not whether it meets global standards, but whether it will withstand scrutiny under Kenyan law. Getting that answer right before a dispute arises is considerably less costly than finding it out in court.

Authors are Partners and Associates at the Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) Kenya.