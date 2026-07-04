Govt reaffirms commitment to equitable development across the country

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to equitable development across the country in a bid to ensure balanced growth and fair access to public resources in all regions.

According to the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo, ongoing investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and public administration are aimed at improving livelihoods and expanding opportunities for all Kenyans.

Speaking during a church service at Suneka District SDA Church in Bonchari Constituency, Kisii County, the PS highlighted the Government’s significant investment in education, noting that more than 100,000 teachers have been recruited over the past three years.

Additionally, over 23,000 classrooms have been constructed to improve access to quality education and enhance learning outcomes for children across the country.

Omollo further announced progress towards the upgrading of Suneka Airstrip, noting that implementation processes had been concluded and that the contractor is expected to commence works shortly.

He said the project will enhance connectivity, facilitate business and investment, and reduce the need for residents to travel long distances to access air transport services.

He also revealed that the Government is fast-tracking the operationalisation of several gazetted administrative units within Bonchari Constituency and other parts of Kisii County.

The move will see Government services brought closer to wananchi and improve access to critical services such as national identification cards, birth certificates and other public services.

The PS called upon residents to register under the Social Health Authority (SHA), noting that increased enrollment will ensure more families benefit from affordable and accessible healthcare services.

Omollo emphasised that development can only thrive in a peaceful and stable environment and urged wananchi to reject violence, destruction of property and political intolerance.

He called on citizens to embrace dialogue, unity and constructive engagement as key ingredients for sustainable development.

“The transformation of our country requires partnership between Government, the Church, community leaders and citizens. When we work together, we can build stronger communities, create more opportunities for our people and secure a brighter future for generations to come,” he said.