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Kindiki lauds cooperative sector, says savings surpass Ksh1T

President William Ruto expected to assent to Cooperatives Bill within one month to fast-track reforms.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has underscored the scale and influence of Kenya’s cooperative movement, noting that the sector has grown into one of the most crucial drivers of financial inclusion.

Speaking during the 104th National Ushirika Day celebrations marking the World Day of Cooperatives in Nairobi, Kindiki said the country has about 14 million cooperative members, with 8 million of them enrolled in SACCOs.

He further noted that SACCOs collectively hold more than Ksh1 trillion in savings.

“Cooperatives enable pooling of resources and sharing of risk to build enterprise and create wealth,” he stated.

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Kindiki added that the government is pursuing reforms to strengthen governance structures within the sector.

He announced that President William Ruto will within one month assent to the Cooperatives Bill as part of the intended reforms to enhance transparency and accountability in management of cooperatives.

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“The Government is implementing reforms to create more transparent, better governed, and professionally run, financially resilient and technology driven institutions,” Kindiki said.

He added that the government’s broader vision is to position cooperatives as stronger engines of economic transformation, particularly in supporting inclusive growth and development across the country.

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