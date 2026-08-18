Kakuzi workers secure 15pc wage increase under new CBA

Unionisable employees at listed agribusiness firm Kakuzi Plc will receive a 15% general wage increase following the signing of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU).

The increase, effective January 2026, will benefit more than 3,500 Kakuzi employees covered by the 2026/27 CBA.

Under the agreement, workers will receive an 8% wage increase for the 2026 financial year and a further 7% increase for the 2027 financial year.

Kakuzi Managing Director Chris Flowers said the company will continue to prioritise the welfare of its employees despite a challenging operating environment.

He said Kakuzi will also explore areas of mutual cooperation with KPAWU, including employee training and capacity development, beyond the CBA.

The updated CBA follows negotiations between Kakuzi officials, led by Human Resources Manager Annastacia Mwenzwa and Chief Shop Steward Patrick Muchuma, and KPAWU officials led by General Secretary Dr Francis Atwoli and Deputy General Secretary Thomas Kipkemboi.

“At Kakuzi, we appreciate the support and magnanimity extended by the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union officials, led by General Secretary Dr Francis Atwoli, who drove a very hard bargain for our unionisable workers,” Flowers said.

“We are glad that we have, however, managed to agree on a 15% general wage increase mutually, and the 8% increment for this year will be implemented soon, with arrears paid alongside September 2026 wages, pending registration at the Employment and Labour Relations Court,” he added.