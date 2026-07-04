Eight arrested over alleged Ksh1.2M SIM swap fraud

Detectives have arrested eight suspects in connection with a SIM swap fraud scheme that allegedly siphoned more than Ksh1.2 million from an M-Pesa agent in Marsabit Town.

The suspects were intercepted at Merille Barrier in Marsabit South while travelling in a white Toyota Probox after investigators acted on intelligence linking them to the incident.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the group posed as customers at an M-Pesa shop, where they allegedly deceived the operator before illegally swapping the SIM card used in the transaction system.

The fraudulent SIM swap is said to have granted them unauthorised access to the victim’s mobile-linked bank account.

The suspects have been identified as Benrodgers Kyalo, Evans Mbweli, Patrick Vundi, Emily Mwende, Josephine Kasiva, Pius Mwenda, Alex Stima and Jane Mueni.

All eight are being held at Marsabit Police Station as detectives continue with investigations.

The DCI warned M-Pesa agents and members of the public against handing over SIM cards, phones or transaction devices to customers under any circumstances.

“Fraudsters often work in groups, creating distractions while executing their scheme. If a customer makes unusual requests or insists on handling your phone, treat it as a red flag,” the DCI advised.