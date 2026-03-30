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Murkomen assures security as enhanced voter registration begins

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has assured of adequate security as the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise begins across the country.

Speaking during a church service at Kapyego in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Murkomen said the government has directed administrative and security agencies to work closely with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to guarantee a smooth process.

“As the IEBC rolls out mass voter registration, we have directed our administrative and security agencies to provide the Commission with all necessary support to ensure a smooth and secure process,” he said.

At the same time, the CS urged political leaders to abandon ethnicity-based politics and instead focus on issue-driven engagement.

Murkomen further hailed gains in restoring stability in the Kerio Valley, noting that residents have increasingly responded to government appeals to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms.

“I commended residents across the Kerio Valley region for heeding our call to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms, a key step in our efforts to eradicate banditry and restore lasting peace and stability in that region,” he stated.

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The CS was accompanied by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, Principal Secretaries Raymond Omollo and Festus K. Ng’eno, as well as Senators William Kisang and Hillary Sigei, alongside several Members of Parliament and county officials.

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