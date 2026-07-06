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Govt to introduce flexible SHA payment plan

President says new financing model will help more Kenyans join the national health insurance scheme.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi. Photo/PCS
Highlights
  • Head of state says flexible initiatives such as "Lipa SHA Pole Pole" will expand universal healthcare access as registration reaches 32 million Kenyans.

President William Ruto has announced that the government will introduce flexible payment options, including the proposed ‘Lipa SHA Pole Pole’ initiative. The move, according to the head of state, is aimed at enabling more Kenyans to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) and access affordable healthcare under the Universal Health Coverage programme.

The President stated that the planned payment model particularly seeks to remove financial barriers to registration, ensuring every Kenyan is covered by the national health insurance scheme.

“To ensure no one is left behind, we agreed on the implementation of flexible payment methods, including initiatives such as ‘Lipa SHA Pole Pole’, in our effort to ensure that all Kenyans register with SHA and make access to healthcare truly universal,” he said.

In a statement following a comprehensive brief on the implementation of the Universal Health Coverage programme, President Ruto also commended the growing uptake of SHA. He attributed this progress partly to the support of telecommunications companies in registering Kenyans onto the platform.

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“I am pleased to note that 32 million Kenyans are already registered with SHA and are accessing healthcare services paid for by the government,” the President said.

Ruto added that the government had further resolved to integrate all telecommunications companies into the SHA platform to make healthcare contributions easier and more affordable.

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“We resolved that all telcos will be integrated in the SHA platform and put in place measures that afford citizens a marketplace for alternative funding to bring more Kenyans on board, and at the same time make healthcare contributions seamless and affordable to all,” he said.

The President said the planned reforms will strengthen Universal Health Coverage by expanding access to healthcare financing, leveraging digital technology, and ensuring that every Kenyan benefits.

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