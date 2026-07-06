Youth leaders protest over delayed national youth council elections

Tension gripped the National Youth Council (NYC) offices at Absa Towers in Nairobi after youth leaders staged a protest over the postponement of the long-awaited National Youth Council elections, which had been scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

The demonstration saw youth president aspirant, Fridah Kemunto, symbolically sworn in by her supporters outside the council offices as protesters demanded the immediate commencement of the electoral process.

The protesters accused the government of delaying the elections despite earlier assurances that the exercise would proceed, saying Kenyan youth had waited for more than a decade to elect their representatives.

Responding to the concerns, National Youth Council Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gloria Wawira, acknowledged the frustration among young people but appealed for patience, stressing that the government remains committed to conducting the elections.

“I understand the fatigue. I am a young person myself. I understand the fatigue amongst young people asking for the elections,” Wawira reiterated.

She noted that although the elections had been delayed, the government had made significant progress after years of unsuccessful attempts.

“The last NYC elections were held in 2012, 14 years ago. For the first time in 14 years, we actually have Cabinet approval for the elections,” stated the CEO.

While explaining that the exercise could not proceed as planned because of logistical challenges, Wawira however disclosed that the government had already received Cabinet approval to conduct the elections and had published the proposed election dates in the Kenya Gazette.

“We had tentative gazette dates that we’ve not been able to meet. But that is progress because over the last 14 years, young people agitated for the elections and did not get them,” noted Wawira.

She further emphasized that despite the postponement, the government had made more progress than in previous years when young people repeatedly demanded elections but no approval or official election dates had been issued.

To this regard, the CEO urged young people to recognize the progress made so far while the remaining challenges are being addressed.

“Even as we count our glass half empty, I ask that we count just the little, the fact that we have, at the very least, Cabinet approval for those elections. We will work and do everything within our power to work towards these elections,” she vowed.

Likewise, Wawira assured the youth that the National Youth Council, the State Department for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports remain committed to ensuring the elections are held.

“We have done everything within our power to mobilize the logistics and to get the process off the floor. We have hit a wall. We have not stopped. It is a hurdle along the way, but the commitment to Kenya’s youth remains to deliver these National Youth Council elections,” Wawira reported.

Meanwhile, the postponement sparked frustration among youth leaders and aspirants, who pointed out that further delays deny young people the opportunity to elect leaders who will represent their interests.

During the demonstration, supporters of Fridah Kemunto who conducted a symbolic swearing-in ceremony, declaring her the youth president, called on the government to fulfil its promise of holding the elections without further delay.

In the meantime, the National Youth Council elections are expected to elect youth representatives from across the country to champion the interests of young people in national development.

The elections have not been held since 2012, making this one of the longest delays in the council’s electoral history

The government has since not announced a new date for the elections.