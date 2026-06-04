Waiguru constructs 11 modern social halls, restoring dignity to community gatherings

County Government of Kirinyaga has constructed 11 modern social halls where local communities are gathering to discuss civic issues, trade knowledge and celebrate cultural traditions.

The initiative by Governor Anne Waiguru is meant to provide residents with decent spaces for social gatherings like funerals, weddings, public meetings among others that were previously held by the roadside and in overcrowded homes.

Waiguru says the community centers remains some of the most under-recognized yet powerful forms of social infrastructure that have over the years been critical in empowerment and bringing people together.

She said investment in the facilities which are spread across the county was also helping strengthen community engagements like public participation.

“Beyond sports, we have strengthened social infrastructure through the construction of social halls and boda boda sheds that support community gatherings, public participation and provide conducive environments for residents,” said Waiguru.

The Governor noted that the halls are part of a broader county programme aimed at improving social and youth development infrastructure while creating organized spaces for community functions, particularly in densely populated areas in Mwea where land is limited.

“Through public participation forums, resident have asked us to construct community centers for them. These centers are providing accessible spaces for community empowerment, civic engagements. learning and other cultural activities,” Waiguru added.

County Executive Committee Member for Sports, Culture and Social Services Dennis Musyimi said the completed social halls had already transformed the social lives of residents by providing organized and dignified venues for gatherings.

Speaking during an inspection tour of development projects, Musyimi said five social halls in Mathangauta, Kiandegwa, Kiriko, Kiorugari and Ndindiruku had already been completed and operationalized, while six others in Githogondo, Matandara, Kangu, Kimunye, Mwietheri and Kirimara were nearing completion.

The facilities are also being used to offer mental health support in our communities, digital literacy trainings, crisis response and cross-cultural dialogue.

“These social halls have restored dignity to our people because they now have proper places to hold weddings, funerals, self-help group meetings and other public forums,” said Musyimi.

He added that in addition to the social halls the facilities are fitted with modern ablution blocks that are helping to serve the community.

Musyimi said the remaining projects are expected to be completed in the coming months.

At Githogondo social hall, residents narrated how the facility had transformed community life and eased the burden of organizing meetings and ceremonies.

Josephine Wanjiku Kariuki, an elder and caretaker at the hall, said residents had for years struggled to find suitable places for gatherings because of limited land space within the trading center.

“For many years we had nowhere to meet. People stood along roadsides during funerals and meetings, and sometimes we were rained on. This hall has completely changed things for us,” she said.

Florence Murage, a trader at the center, said the social hall had become a reliable venue for women group meetings, community forums and funeral meetings, easing the burden residents previously faced while organizing gatherings.

“Our plots are very small and it has always been difficult to host people for meetings. We thank our Governor for providing this space for the community,” said Murage.

Susan Wangari said the facility has created a secure and accessible space for youth and women to conduct their social development activities and trainings on economic empowerment.

“Most groups meet here, even those that are far. This project has helped us save money that we would have used on hiring of halls for meetings, we are using these savings to undertake other income generating activities,” she said.