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Narok: Two illegal firearms surrendered in Angata Barrikoi

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
1 Min Read

Two illegal firearms and ammunition have been voluntarily surrendered by members of the public in Angata Barrikoi, Narok County.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the firearms were handed over on Sunday as part of ongoing multi-agency security operations in the county.

The NPS said the move reflects growing cooperation between security agencies and members of the public in the fight against crime and insecurity in the region.

“The surrender marks another significant milestone in ongoing efforts to restore peace, enhance public safety and eliminate illegal weapons from communities,” the NPS said in a statement shared on X.

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The recovery of the firearms is expected to help reduce the risk posed by illegal weapons by preventing their possible use in criminal activities while creating a safer environment for residents to carry out their daily socio-economic activities.

The NPS urged individuals still in possession of illegal firearms to take advantage of the ongoing disarmament exercise by surrendering the weapons at the nearest police station.

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