UHC staff absorption on course, says Duale

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to finalising the transition of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers to permanent and pensionable terms under county governments.

Duale confirmed that the transition follows the Government’s decision to absorb UHC workers into the public service. He added that substantial progress has been made by a multi-agency committee overseeing the exercise, which includes reforms to facilitate the transfer of payroll responsibilities to county governments.

“I wish to reaffirm and assure all Universal Health Coverage workers, County Governments, health sector stakeholders and the public that the Government remains fully committed to the seamless transition of UHC workers from the national payroll to County Government payrolls on permanent and pensionable terms of service,” he stated.

The Cabinet Secretary assured health workers that their remuneration would align with nationally approved standards once the transition is complete.

“All UHC workers transitioning to permanent and pensionable terms will be remunerated in accordance with the salary scales and allowances approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, ensuring harmonised and equitable terms of service across the country,” he explained.

According to Duale, the Ministry of Health is collaborating closely with the Council of Governors, county governments, the Public Service Commission, the National Treasury and the Commission for Revenue Allocation to ensure the transition is completed smoothly and efficiently.

Acknowledging the contribution of UHC workers to the country’s health system, the Cabinet Secretary thanked them for their commitment during this transition period.

“The Government recognises the invaluable contribution made by UHC workers in strengthening healthcare services across the country and appreciates their patience, dedication and professionalism throughout this transition period,” he said.

He urged the workers to remain focused on service delivery as the remaining administrative processes are concluded.

“I wish to encourage all UHC workers to continue dispensing your services diligently at your various stations and assure you that no effort is being spared to conclude the remaining processes expeditiously,” Duale said.