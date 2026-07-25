Murkomen orders complete Keringet police reshuffle over drug abuse

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered the immediate transfer of all police officers at Keringet Police Station in Nakuru County as part of renewed efforts to combat drug and substance abuse in the area.

Speaking during a public baraza in Keringet, the CS directed that officers who have overstayed at the station and are complicit in alcohol abuse be removed, enrolled in rehabilitation and subjected to disciplinary action.

“All police officers who have been here for a long time and have been drinking will be taken to rehabilitation and disciplined. 20 new police officers will be deployed here,” said Murkomen.

The CS announced that a special police unit will be deployed to the area to strengthen enforcement operations.

“We have agreed that a special team will be deployed here to decisively fight and eradicate drugs,” he said.

Murkomen further announced that Keringet Police Station will receive an additional police vehicle within the next two weeks to enhance security operations and improve police response.

“Within two weeks, we will bring a new police vehicle here,” he said.

The CS issued a stern warning to drug traffickers and dealers in the area and across the country, stating that the Government would relentlessly pursue those involved in the illicit trade.

He also cautioned security officers and local administrators against colluding with criminals, warning that they will be dealt with decisively.

He further warned criminal gangs involved in land invasions and grabbing, and assured residents that the Government is seeking a lasting solution to the longstanding land disputes in the area.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja reiterated the sentiments, saying that the operation will be led by the Regional Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi.

“I have directed the Rift Valley Region Police Commander to lead the operation until we eradicate drugs here,” said the IG while announcing an intensified operation against goons in the country.