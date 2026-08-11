Harambee Stars midfielder completes Charlton move, reunites with Sichenje in London

Harambee Stars midfielder Timothy “Babu” Ouma has sealed a season-long loan move to English Championship side Charlton Athletic, closing out a transfer saga that briefly looked set to take him to Serbia instead.

The 22-year-old arrives from Czech First League giants Slavia Prague, with the loan deal including an option for Charlton to make the switch permanent at the end of the campaign. He becomes the club’s seventh new signing of a busy summer window, joining a rebuilt squad at The Valley under manager Nathan Jones.

The move almost didn’t happen. Ouma had appeared close to a season-long loan switch to Partizan Belgrade, where he was seen as a potential long-term replacement in midfield following the departure of the club’s captain to Scottish football.

But talks broke down over financial terms between Partizan and Slavia Prague, opening the door for Charlton to step in and get a deal over the line.

At Charlton, Ouma links up with fellow Kenyan international Collins Sichenje, who signed for the club back in February on a three-and-a-half-year contract after arriving from Serbian side FK Vojvodina.

The pairing gives Harambee Stars two established internationals in the same dressing room, a boost for both players’ development and for Kenya’s push to grow its footprint in English football.

Ouma spent last season on loan in Poland with Lech Poznań, where he won the Ekstraklasa title and picked up valuable continental experience. He has now earned 12 caps for Kenya since making his senior debut against Uganda in 2021.

He could make his Charlton debut almost immediately. The Addicks open their Championship campaign at home to Derby County this Saturday, giving Ouma a fast track into English football’s second tier, and a chance to make an instant impression in south-east London.