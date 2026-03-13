RallySports

Solberg takes a commanding lead after 6 stages of the 2026 WRC Safari Rally

By Dismas Otuke
Swedish driver Oliver Solberg maintained a perfect record, remaining on course for his first Safari Rally 1 win after leading in six all six stages by the end of Friday’s morning season as the 3rd stop of WRC entered day two in Naivasha.

Competing at the WRC Safari Rally 1 competition for the first time, the 24-year-old started day two highly recharged winning all the three stages on the morning session of day two: the 25.6 km Loldia 1, the 13.2 km Kengan Geothermal 1 and the Kedong 1, which measures 13.17 km.

After the completion of the five stages following the cancellation of Camp Moran 2, Solberg, navigated by Elliot Edmondson in their Toyota Gazoo GR Yaris, was the fastest, having a time of 58:30.3, ahead of his other teammates, Elfyn Evans, Sebastien Ogier and Takamoto Katsuta, who are placed 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions, respectively.

Karan Patel is the best-placed Kenyan driver in his Skoda Fabia racing in the WRC 2, placing 16th with a time of 1:13:23.8, while Aakif Virani is 18th.

