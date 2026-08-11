Chipu chase revenge and history as they meet Namibia in Barthes Trophy final

Kenya’s Under-20 rugby side, Chipu, will battle Namibia today in the final of the Rugby Africa Barthes Trophy, with continental glory and a coveted World Rugby Junior Trophy qualification spot both on the line.

The showdown kicks off at 3 p.m. East African Time at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku, Kampala, the same venue where both sides fought their way through the semifinal round earlier this week.

Chipu punched their ticket to the final with a commanding 35-21 win over Zimbabwe on Friday, riding a strong start built on an early penalty from fly-half Faran Juma before a string of well-worked tries from Brian Kiptoo, Rayvone Ambale and Dennis Ndayala pulled them clear. Zimbabwe rallied late, but it wasn’t enough to derail Kenya’s momentum heading into the title match.

Namibia advanced in equally dramatic fashion, overturning a slow start to edge past Tunisia 11-6 in a tense semifinal battle at the same stadium, setting up a heavyweight final between two of the tournament’s most successful sides.

Both teams have won the Barthes Trophy three times each, and Tuesday’s final gives the winner a chance to move to four titles, along with a historic berth in the World Rugby Junior Trophy.

There’s an added edge to the occasion for Kenya. Namibia were the side that ended Chipu’s title defence a year ago, beating them 32-22 in a round-robin clash in Harare that proved decisive in that year’s standings.

Speaking ahead of kickoff, Kenya’s forwards coach Carlos Katywa said the squad trained with sharpness and belief in their final session, describing the mood in camp as positive despite limited preparation time together.

For Chipu, Tuesday isn’t just a final. It’s a chance to settle a score and write a new chapter in a rivalry that has defined East and Southern African rugby’s junior ranks for years.