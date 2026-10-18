Pope Leo leads Sunday prayers after cancer surgery

Pope Leo XIV held his first public engagement since his lung cancer surgery on Sunday, as he recited the Angelus prayer from the window of Vatican’s Apostolic Palace.

After the prayer, he thanked the people who have prayed for him in recent days and said he appreciated the support. He added that he will now gradually return to his commitments as he recovers.

”Now that this delicate phase is behind me, I will gradually resume my activities, always with God’s help and your prayers,” Leo said, his voice sounding strong four days after the lower lobe of his right lung was removed.

Leo was diagnosed with the most common kind of lung cancer – adenocarcinoma – on Tuesday, after doctors removed part of his right lung to extract the tumour.

The pontiff said the experience of the last week “has made me feel especially close to those facing illness and infirmity.” He told the faithful that he had ”truly felt your support,” and expressed ”particular gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all the staff at Gemelli Hospital, ” where he was treated.

“I would like to thank all those who have prayed for me in recent days. I have truly sensed your support. Thank you! I wish to express my particular gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all the staff of the Gemelli Hospital.” he said.

“This experience has made me feel particularly close to all those who are living with illness or infirmity. Now that I have overcome this delicate phase, as you know, I will gradually resume my activities, always with God’s help and your prayers.” He added.