80 kings, over 50,000 visitors expected at Iteso cultural celebrations

The Iteso community in Kenya and Uganda is finalising preparations for cultural celebrations scheduled for October 29 to 31, which will culminate in the fourth coronation anniversary of His Royal Highness Papa Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot Etomeileng III, the Paramount Chief (Emorimor) of the Iteso Cultural Union (ICU).

The celebrations will be held at Achunet Malaba Stadium in Teso North, Busia County, where more than 80 kings, 80 queens and over 50,000 visitors are expected to attend.

Prominent traditional kingdoms, including the Zulu Kingdom from South Africa and the Ndebele Kingdom, are also expected to attend.

President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, are expected to attend the coronation anniversary celebrations of Papa Emorimor Paul Sande Emolot Etomeileng III and the closing ceremony on October 31.

Speaking to the media during the launch of activities for the event, the chairperson of the planning committee, Charles Barasa Omukoyi, said the community would pass on its traditions to younger generations while using the occasion to strengthen relations between Kenya and Uganda.

He also added that the event would serve as a way to keep and maintain peace with all the people who live along the border.