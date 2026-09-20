World Athletics: Murkomen dismisses doping claims

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has defended Kenya’s bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships amid doping allegations raised by a section of critics.

The CS dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the Government has been transparent in the fight against doping, adding that the claims lacked merit.

“The issue has been brought out because we are a very serious country when it comes to doping. We do not hide anything,” he said, adding that the Government has continuously cracked down on pharmacists involved in doping-related activities.

The CS was speaking in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, during a breakfast launch of the Mashujaa Day Sporting Tournament.

The competition will feature football, volleyball, athletics, and basketball for both men and women across the three co-hosting counties of Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Nandi.

The tournament will commence at the ward level on 26 September, with the Inter-County Finals scheduled for 19th October for volleyball and 20th October for football. The Iten Marathon will be held on 18th October.

A total of KSh 63 million is up for grabs across the various competitions.

The CS said the organisers had put in place elaborate measures to ensure that only eligible players participate, resources are properly utilised, and any form of cheating is curbed.

“A total of up to KSh 60 million will go directly into the pockets of participants. We are determined to ensure that this happens all the way to the grassroots level,” said Murkomen.

“We will not allow professional players to participate,” the CS warned, adding that an ICT system had been established to curb cases of cheating.

Murkomen also said officials organising the tournament had been withdrawn from their regular public service duties and would not draw allowances from the prize money, as part of measures to prevent wastage of resources.

Present were Governors Jonathan Bii, Wisley Rotich and Stephen Sang, Deputy Governor Evans Kapkea, MPs Gladys Boss Sholei, Julius Melly, Joses Lelmengit, Paul Biego, Timothy Kipchumba, Phyllis Bartoo, Maryanne Kitany, Adams Kipsanai, Julius Rutto, Janet Sitienei, Gideon Kimaiyo, County Speakers Philemon Melly, Lawi Kibire and Philip Muigei, County