Two arrested, Ksh3.3M Cannabis seized along Eldoret-Nakuru highway

A high-speed chase along the busy Eldoret-Nakuru Highway ended with two drug traffickers in handcuffs and cannabis valued at Ksh3.3 million seized.

Acting on intelligence, a team of detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Nakuru, along with their K9 counterparts, set a trap for a blue Nissan Note, Reg. No. KDN 836H.

When flagged down by the officers, the driver defied the order and sped off, triggering a high-speed pursuit in a desperate attempt to evade arrest.

“Realising they couldn’t get away, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels. However, their escape was short-lived as detectives closed in and quickly arrested the two suspects before they could disappear”, the DCI said in a statement.

However, their escape was short-lived as detectives closed in and quickly arrested the two suspects before they could disappear.

A search of the abandoned car uncovered five sacks filled with Cannabis Sativa, weighing 110 kilograms.

The suspects, Emmanuel Wesonga and Stephen Daria, were taken into custody, where they are currently undergoing processing pending arraignment. Meanwhile, the recovered narcotics have been detained as exhibits.