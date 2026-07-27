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Two arrested, Ksh3.3M Cannabis seized along Eldoret-Nakuru highway

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

A high-speed chase along the busy Eldoret-Nakuru Highway ended with two drug traffickers in handcuffs and cannabis valued at Ksh3.3 million seized.

Acting on intelligence, a team of detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Nakuru, along with their K9 counterparts, set a trap for a blue Nissan Note, Reg. No. KDN 836H.

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When flagged down by the officers, the driver defied the order and sped off, triggering a high-speed pursuit in a desperate attempt to evade arrest.

“Realising they couldn’t get away, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels. However, their escape was short-lived as detectives closed in and quickly arrested the two suspects before they could disappear”, the DCI said in a statement.

However, their escape was short-lived as detectives closed in and quickly arrested the two suspects before they could disappear.

A search of the abandoned car uncovered five sacks filled with Cannabis Sativa, weighing 110 kilograms.

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The suspects, Emmanuel Wesonga and Stephen Daria, were taken into custody, where they are currently undergoing processing pending arraignment. Meanwhile, the recovered narcotics have been detained as exhibits.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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