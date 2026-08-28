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Health experts raise alarm over rising antimicrobial resistance in Africa

Antony Kioko
By Antony Kioko
2 Min Read
Picture by Unsplash

Health experts have raised concerns over increasing cases of resistance to antibiotic treatment, calling for integrated approach to counter the threat.

The scientists are also worried by rising incidences of cross transmission of diseases between animals and humans as a result of antimicrobial resistance.

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The came up in presentations from health researchers from across Africa during the launch of the International Center for Antimicrobial Resistance Solutions (ICARS) regional office in Nairobi.

Amref Africa Kenya Country Director Dr Meshack Ndirangu said in order to overcome antimicrobial resistance (AMR), stakeholders should work across sectors including agriculture and health.

He observed that protecting the veterinary sector is critical in reversing antimicrobial resistance since it revolves around people and animals.

“This is why Amref has made AMR central to health services because resistance does not stay in one sector. It moves between people, animals and the environment,” Dr Ndirangu reiterated.

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The scientist also noted that antifungals used to spray vegetables also greatly contribute to the spread of antimicrobial resistance and called for more coordination between players.

Additionally, Dr Ndirangu called for establishment of a national policy on antimicrobial use in the ministries of Health, Agriculture and Livestock Development in coordinating treatment.

The Director of Veterinary Services in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Dr Allan Azegele said the partnership with the ICARS regional office is invaluable in working jointly to find solutions for antimicrobial resistance.

The Director also challenged health researchers in the continent to spearhead efforts to combat the threat of AMR and abuse of antibiotic treatment.

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