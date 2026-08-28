PS Njogu urges Meru residents to embrace government programmes to improve livelihoods

Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu has urged Meru residents to take advantage of government programmes aimed at equipping young people with skills, creating employment opportunities and improving household incomes.

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‎Njogu said programmes under the government’s Kazi Majuu initiative, including the Mkulima Majuu programme, were opening new opportunities for young people to secure employment abroad while acquiring skills that could enable them to compete in the international labour market.

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‎Speaking during a sensitisation exercise in Buuri, the PS said Mkulima Majuu had emerged as one of the most successful programmes under the Kazi Majuu initiative, adding that the government was working to expand its reach to more technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions.

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‎She said the programme had initially been implemented in collaboration with 24 TVET institutions but was now being expanded to 70 institutions, with interviews for prospective beneficiaries expected to take place in October.

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‎“Next week, applications will open I am urging young people who meet the requirements to apply and take advantage of the opportunity,” said Njogu.

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‎During the exercise , she oversaw training of prospective trainees from Meru National Polytechnic, Kiirua Technical Training Institute and Samburu Technical and Vocational Training Institute in preparation for the next phase of the Mkulima Majuu programme scheduled for October.

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‎Njogu said the expansion was part of government efforts to equip young people with relevant skills and connect them with employment opportunities beyond the country.

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‎During her visit, the PS also met members of the Maili Kumi community in Buuri, where she sensitised residents on various government programmes available to them.

‎She highlighted Kazi Majuu, Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), opportunities available through TVET institutions and the Kenya Jobs and Economic Transformation (KJET) programme, saying the initiatives were designed to empower Kenyans economically.

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‎She urged residents to understand how the programmes work and position themselves to benefit, noting that government opportunities were available to those willing to seek information, acquire skills and participate in the relevant programmes.

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‎“These are government opportunities up for grabs to enable you to get money into your pockets,” she said.

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‎The PS also encouraged the community to continue supporting the government, saying sustained collaboration would enable residents to benefit from programmes and opportunities being rolled out.

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‎“We are in government and as a community we should stay there for us to enjoy available opportunities and be at par with the rest of the developing world,” Njogu said.

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‎As part of her engagement with the community, Njogu empowered local groups with beehives to strengthen their beekeeping activities and improve household incomes.

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‎She also supported members of Kiirua and Naari dairy farmers’ groups through the issuance of milk cans, aimed at supporting dairy production and improving milk-handling practices.

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‎Njogu said the government would continue implementing programmes designed to empower communities economically, urging residents to take an active role in identifying and utilising opportunities available to them.

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‎She called on young people to acquire technical skills and remain alert to government programmes, saying access to relevant skills and employment opportunities would help improve livelihoods and enable communities to participate more effectively in the country’s economic transformation.

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