UNEP invests US$32m to support Kenya’s climate action

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) has committed to supporting Kenya and other African countries in integrating climate information into environmental management, nature-based solutions, and ecosystem-based adaptation.

Head of the UNEP Liaison Office to the African Union Commission and UN Economic Commission for Africa, Dr. Margaret Oduk, says healthy ecosystems including wetlands, forests, watersheds, are among the most cost effective buffers against extreme rainfall and its impacts.

In her speech at the 13th National Climate Outlook Forum (NCOF13) held in Nairobi, Dr. Oduk said the theme of this year’s Forum, “Enhancing Preparedness and Early Action for the October–November–December 2026 Rainfall Season under Evolving El Niño Conditions” was both timely and highly relevant to the challenges confronting Kenya and countries across Africa adding that already UNEP has invested US$32 million in support of Kenya’s climate action and other environmental discourses.

“We are living through a period of accelerating climate change, increasing climate variability and more frequent and intense weather and climate extremes,” she said and added, “Across our continent, these changes are affecting food and water security, ecosystems, infrastructure, health livelihoods and economic development.”

While noting that climate change is shaping the development choices that governments and communities must make, “climate information is no longer simply a technical product. It is a critical instrument for protecting lives, livelihoods, ecosystems and development gains, said Dr. Oduk.

Dr. Oduk called for strategic preparedness ahead of the rains associated with the evolving El Niño conditions and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, noting that the rains can bring both opportunities for agricultural production and serious risks of flooding, landslides, infrastructure damage, and disease outbreaks.

She urged for sectoral action plans that help to reduce risks while optimising the benefits adding that, “UNEP stands ready to work with the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority, Environment Ministry, and partners to strengthen further the link between seasonal forecasts and long-term environmental resilience,” said Oduk.

She further said that by bringing together climate producers and users, documenting lessons from previous seasons, and issuing a media brief that clearly communicates the outlook, “Kenya is demonstrating how national systems can deliver on the Early Warnings for All initiative and contribute to the Paris Agreement, the Sendai Framework, and the Sustainable Development Goals.”

She urged for the need to ensure that, the science-based outlook and advisories reach farmers, pastoralists, water managers, health officials, disaster-risk teams, and county planners in usable formats.