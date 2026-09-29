Health Ministry issues food safety advisory ahead of expected El Niño rains

The Ministry of Health has urged households, food vendors and businesses to take early precautions to prevent food and water-borne illnesses ahead of expected El Niño rainfall.

In an advisory sent to newsrooms Monday, the Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni warned that heavy rains, flooding and high humidity could increase the risk of cholera, typhoid and aflatoxin poisoning.

The PS said floodwater could contaminate shallow wells, boreholes and piped water, particularly in low-lying areas.

“Past El Niño seasons have shown that heavy rains, flooding and high humidity lead to a sharp rise in food-borne illnesses such as cholera, typhoid and aflatoxin poisoning,” the PS said.

“We advise all households, food vendors and estates to prepare now before the rains begin. Prevention is better than cure,” she advised.

According to PS Muthoni, high humidity could also accelerate mould growth on maize, peanuts and animal feeds, increasing the risk of aflatoxin contamination.

“High humidity will cause rapid growth of mould on maize, peanuts and animal feeds, leading to aflatoxin contamination.”

Similarly, she warned that power outages expected during the rains could further disrupt cold-chain storage and cause spoilage of milk, meat and leftovers stored in refrigerators and freezers.

Muthoni advised households to stock water guards and chlorine tablets, clean and cover water storage tanks and jerry cans, and keep a separate covered container for drinking water.

Residents were also urged to ensure maize flour, grains, groundnuts and beans remain completely dry and to store them in airtight containers. Old cereal stocks should be sun-dried before the rains begin.

Additionally, the PS advised food businesses and mama mbogas to keep food off the ground and covered, improve drainage around their stalls and have food handlers’ medical certificates ready as county inspections increase.

“For Food Businesses and Mama Mboga,

raise food off the ground and cover it.

Plan for proper drainage around your stall and get your food handler’s medical certificate ready as County inspections will increase,” she urged.

The Ministry further urged Community Health Promoters and Nyumba Kumi representatives to organise drainage clean-ups, unclog trenches and sensitise communities on boiling water before the rains begin.

“We urge you to organize clean-up of drainage, unclogging of trenches, and community sensitization on boiling water before the onset of rains,” Muthoni said.

The Principal Secretary said early preparation would help protect communities from food and water related health risks during the rainy season.

“Let us prepare early and keep our food safe. Remember ‘Food Safety is Everyone’s business’,” she noted.