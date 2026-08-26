Govt disburses Ksh 2.6B to Mau Forest evictees

The Government has paid Ksh 2.6 billion to 13,000 families who were evicted from the Narok Mau Forest six years ago.

At a ceremony presided over by President William Ruto at Sogoo in Narok South Constituency on Wednesday on the last day of his two-day visit of Narok County, each beneficiary received Ksh 200,000 through Mpesa to start their lives afresh away from the water tower.

Addressing the evictees, President Ruto explained that in 2023, the Government provided Ksh 300,000 each for 2,000 families, who were living in tents in Mau Forest, to exit the water tower and buy land elsewhere.

“We are today officially closing the long and painful chapter of people who were removed from the Mau Forest, which will now be managed by the County Government of Narok,” he said.

He pointed out that a lot of politicking had been done around the Narok Mau Forest yet many of the leaders did not have solutions to the challenge.

“Many politicians have talked of the Mau question but I talked of the Mau answer. This is why we are here today closing this chapter,” the President said.

He also announced that the Government has bought 5,800 acres of land to settle families that have been squatting on the land owned by the family of former Provincial Commissioner Isaiah Cheluget.

“We are processing title deeds of the people living on the land after buying the Cheluget farm,” President Ruto said.

Earlier, the President announced that the Government has allocated Ksh 1.2 billion for the construction of Johanna Ng’eno University in Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

He said the establishment of the university would fulfil a pledge he had made to residents and provide higher education opportunities for students from all parts of the country.

Speaking when he laid the foundation stone for the construction of the university, the President said the university will strengthen access to quality education.

“You told me, as residents of Emurua Dikirr, that you want a university. Today, I have brought Ksh 1.2 billion to construct the university that will be named after our brother Johana Ng’eno,” the President said.

He expressed optimism that the institution would stimulate create employment opportunities and open up new investment prospects for residents.

And while inspecting Mamboleo Modern Market that will provide safe and conducive business environments for close to 500 traders, President Ruto pledged to fight criminality and violence in the constituency and across the country.

He said the Government will not tolerate violence or chaos, urging residents to work together to promote development in the area.

“We want peace in this area. We want unity among the people here so that we can plan and pursue development together. We do not want hostility, conflict or chaos,” the President pointed out.

He warned that the Government would deal with individuals involved in acts of violence, assuring residents that they should be able to move freely without fear.

The President also laid the foundation stone for the Trans Mara East Kenya Medical Training College hostels in Emurua Dikirr, a major investment in healthcare training, employment and better medical services.

In politics, President Ruto told his critics to be prepared to enumerate their development record ahead of the next General Election.

He maintained that his administration has fulfilled at least 80 per cent of all the pledges in his 2022 campaign manifesto.

“Kenyans will elect leaders based on their development record. Sloganeering will not make Kenyans to vote for them. They have a long way to go,” he said.

During his long-day schedule, President Ruto handed over the Emurua Dikirr Modern Market to Mama Mboga, other small-scale traders and entrepreneurs, providing a safe, secure and dignified environment in which to run and grow their businesses.

“By delivering this modern market, we are honouring our pledge that every hustle matters. We are demonstrating that Mama Mboga, Boda Boda rider and other traders are just as important to our nation’s economic transformation as all other entrepreneurs,” he said.

Additionally, the President launched construction of the 18km Mogondo-Cheramgoi-Mogor-Soit road in Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

“This new road will strengthen connectivity and unlock greater economic opportunities in the region,” he said.

Governor Patrick Ntutu and several MPs, including Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, commended President Ruto for fulfilling the promises he had made to Kenyans in the 2022 campaign.

The leaders singled out the resettlement of thousands of people evicted from the Mau Forest as one of the President’s greatest achievements.

“The resettlement of Mau Forest evictees, construction of modern markets, affordable houses and construction of roads across the country is a clear indication that this Government has delivered,” Governor Ntutu said.