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Wetang’ula: President Ruto has delivered real development to our region

Wetang’ula has urged residents of Western Kenya to back President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has defended President William Ruto’s development record.

Speaking during an empowerment event in Malava Constituency, Kakamega County, Wetang’ula said the government’s investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education and technical training have transformed communities.

He noted that residents are now witnessing tangible development under the Kenya Kwanza administration including the construction of two Level 6 hospitals in the region.

“President Ruto has delivered real development to our region. We now have two Level 6 hospitals under construction and, for that reason alone, he deserves our votes,” he said.

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Wetang’ula hailed Malava MP David Ndakwa for spearheading plans to establish the Kimang’eti Technical Training Institute (TTI), saying the institution will expand access to technical and vocational training in the constituency.

He said the institution will also equip young people with marketable skills, create opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and support local livelihoods by creating a wider economic ecosystem in which women can establish small businesses and other entrepreneurs can benefit from increased economic activity.

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“Nation-building requires us to balance development across sectors. The Kimang’eti TTI will greatly benefit the Malava people creating a comprehensive economic ecosystem,” he said.

Wetang’ula added that the government has prioritised job creation through the education sector, noting that 116,000 teachers have been employed since President William Ruto assumed office, with another 24,000 teaching positions budgeted for in the current financial year.

He urged eligible residents to register as voters and support President Ruto’s re-election bid in next year’s General Election.

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