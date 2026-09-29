Ruto issues 94,000 title deeds in Kwale

President William Ruto has taken another step towards addressing long-standing land and squatter challenges at the Coast, issuing more than 94,000 title deeds in Kwale County on Monday.

The President handed over more than 26,000 of the vital ownership documents to beneficiaries at Kibaoni in Lunga Lunga Constituency.

At the ceremony, title deeds were issued to residents of Lunga Lunga, Mwereni, Kanana, Mkono wa Ndugu, Gombato and Anzwani ranches. The documents form part of the 94,175 land documents that will be given out in the coming days.

He pointed out that the exercise is part of a wider programme under which he plans to issue 300,000 title deeds during his current tour of the Coast region, which began on Saturday.

Ultimately, President Ruto said, the Government aims to issue 500,000 title deeds to beneficiaries across the region by the end of the year.

“When I sought your votes in 2022, I promised that I had the answer to the land question at the Coast. You are now witnesses that we meant what we said,” he said.

The President stated that the Government had invested KSh10 billion to purchase land from absentee landlords and settle thousands of Kenyans, who had occupied the land for decades without valid ownership documents.

He said the adjudication of additional land to benefit Coast residents was ongoing, assuring beneficiaries that the process would continue until the squatter problem is eliminated.

President Ruto also cautioned Kenyans against unscrupulous individuals seeking to exploit the titling process.

“The Government of Kenya has paid everything for you to acquire these documents. Do not be deceived or coerced by anyone into parting with money to get your title deeds,” he said.

Later, President Ruto launched the construction of the KSh2.4 billion Maungu-Kasighau and the KSh1.5 billion Voi-Sagala roads, both in Voi Constituency, Taita-Taveta County.

“We are investing KSh15 billion this financial year to upgrade the road network in this county, the highest single allocation by an administration since Independence,” he pointed out.

He also inspected the construction progress of Maungu Modern Market, the 10,000-seater Vindo Stadium, and the Voi Affordable Housing project.

The President also emphasised that all regions in the country would benefit from equitable development under his administration.

“Whatever development is taking place in other parts of the country, we are also implementing it here at the Coast,” he said.

President Ruto said it was wrong for some political leaders to use young leaders to oppose government programmes, including affordable housing, universal healthcare and the new university funding model, simply because they had been unable to implement them during their time in office.

“That sponsor is egging our young leaders on, lying to them and encouraging them to oppose these programmes because he failed to implement them during his time,” he said.

Present at the functions were Governors Fatuma Achani (Kwale) and Andrew Mwadime (Taita-Taveta), Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Principal Secretaries, MPs and MCAs, among others.