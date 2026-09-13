Health ministry warns of waterborne disease surge as El Niño looms

The Ministry of Health has issued a warning regarding an increased risk of cholera, typhoid, dysentery, and other waterborne diseases as Kenya prepares for the anticipated El Niño rains. The Ministry is calling upon of the public and county authorities to enhance measures against water contamination and poor sanitation.

Mary Muthoni, Principal Secretary for Public Health, attributed the heightened risk to potential contamination of water sources, sewage leaks, inadequate drainage, and poor sanitation, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

However, Muthoni clarified that the advisory does not signify an outbreak in Nairobi or other major towns.

“I am not announcing an outbreak. I am simply saying there is a high risk of contamination and also infection of such diseases,” she stated.

She identified Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Eldoret as major towns requiring particular attention, especially in informal settlements and areas with limited access to reliable water and sanitation.

Muthoni advised Kenyans with unsafe or uncertain water sources to use approved water treatment products, strictly adhering to recommended dosages. She cautioned against overusing water treatment tablets, emphasising that treated water should be stored in clean, covered containers, protected from contamination by unclean hands and utensils.

“Don’t put nine tablets when you have been advised to put only one or two tablets,” she warned.

The PS also urged Kenyans to reinforce handwashing practices, particularly after using the toilet, before preparing food, before eating, and before washing babies.

She called for food to be properly cooked and consumed while still hot, and encouraged residents to use toilets and report any leaking or overflowing sewage to authorities for immediate action. Muthoni expressed particular concern about sanitation, noting that 15 counties still practise open defecation.

She called on county governments to collaborate with water utilities and management authorities to intensify water quality monitoring, address sewage leaks, protect drinking water supplies, and ensure safe waste disposal.

The Ministry is also directing health facilities to prepare for a potential increase in patients by checking stocks of rehydration supplies, essential medicines, and infection prevention materials. She wants facilities to assess staffing levels, test backup water supplies and referral arrangements, and ensure that suspected cases can be investigated and managed promptly.

Muthoni further directed health teams to immediately investigate unusual clusters of diarrhoeal illness and strengthen disease surveillance to detect emerging patterns within communities.

Community Health Promoters (CHPs) are expected to play a central role in the response by disseminating preventive health messages to households and assisting residents in identifying symptoms early.

Muthoni stated that CHPs would continue to receive training and health promotion materials, including through regular sessions held every Monday at 5 p.m., to enable them to cascade information to communities.

“I am calling all our CHPs to ensure that they are alert, they understand what is happening within their locality, and they work with other health teams,” she said.

The PS confirmed that the Ministry’s El Niño contingency plan provides a framework for coordination between national and county governments and other stakeholders, including water providers and city authorities. She stated that the immediate priority was to prevent contamination, detect illnesses early, and ensure timely treatment for those who become sick.

The advisory comes as the government intensifies its preparedness for the health consequences associated with heavy rains, with authorities focusing on water safety, sanitation, surveillance, and health facility readiness.