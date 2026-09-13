Ruto pitches development agenda in South Rift

President William Ruto concluded a four-day working tour of the South Rift counties of Bomet and Kericho by urging opposition leaders to steer clear of divisive rhetoric, ethnic hate and insults.

The President invited opposition leaders to a 2027 electoral contest based on development track record, agenda, vision issues and ideas.

Addressing wananchi in Kericho town on Saturday after launching and inspecting several development projects, he pointed out: “I welcome my competitors to a competition of plans, ideas and programmes.”

The President noted that Kenyans are sufficiently informed and are able to make the right decisions based on the development record and ability of leaders in next year’s General Election.

At the same time, the President highlighted his administration’s major achievements, citing economic stabilisation, agriculture, housing, infrastructure, health and education, among others.

“I committed and have delivered on the promises I made in economic stability, healthcare, agriculture, affordable housing and education,” he said.

He also explained that the Government is taking deliberate measures and strategic investments to tackle unemployment.

“So far, we have created 1.1 million jobs in the Affordable Housing Programme, 300,000 digital jobs and 680,000 overseas jobs through bilateral labour agreements with partner States,” President Ruto explained.

While in Kericho County, he launched the construction of the Chelimo Special Economic Zone.

“This will host business process outsourcing, agro-industry in food and animal feeds, veterinary medicines, medical devices and equipment, light agricultural machinery, biotechnology in natural products and pharmaceuticals,” the President said.

He noted that business process outsourcing alone will create more than 10,000 jobs for young people in Kericho and beyond.

He also laid the foundation stone for the 2,280-unit Chelimo Affordable Housing Project, which will cost KSh5.9 billion.

Likewise, the President initiated the KSh5.6 billion Kabianga University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. The first phase will include the School of Medicine, School of Nursing and associated facilities, including a central e-learning library, lecture theatres and administration facilities.

To enhance access to these investments, the President also unveiled the construction of the Mid-West–Chelimo road.

Earlier, the President was in Bomet County where he launched the construction of Chebunyo Amsons Mother and Baby Hospital in Chepalungu Constituency.

President Ruto explained that the construction of the hospital marks an important milestone in the Government’s efforts to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths in the country.

“The modern Level 4 facility will have a capacity of up to 250 beds and provide antenatal services, labour and delivery care, maternity and obstetric intensive care, postnatal services, newborn care and neonatal intensive care,” he said.

The President said the hospital will also have dedicated maternity and neonatal theatres, an isolation unit, a mothers’ hostel and other essential services.

“Chebunyo is one of 10 mother and baby hospitals being developed through a $35 million (KSh4.5 billion) grant from the Amsons Group under the Mama na Mtoto Kwanza Initiative,” he said.

During the tour, the President was accompanied by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, Governors Eric Mutai (Kericho) and Hillary Barchok (Bomet), Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and MPs, among other leaders.