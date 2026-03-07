FootballSports

Eze winner keeps Arsenal’s quadruple hopes alive

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Eberechi Eze scored the winning goal as Arsenal were tested but overcame a spirited Mansfield Town to move into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The hosts, who are just five points clear above the relegation zone in League One, heaped pressure on the Premier League leaders before Noni Madueke gave Arsenal the lead just before half-time.

Madueke had earlier forced Mansfield goalkeeper Liam Roberts into a save before the England winger curled the ball into the top corner after Gabriel Martinelli teed him up at the edge of the box.

Mikel Arteta had named two 16-year-olds in his side, with Marli Salmon making his first start for the club and Max Dowman becoming the youngest player to start an FA Cup match for the Gunners at 16 years and 66 days old.

Salmon was involved in Mansfield’s equaliser when his attempted pass to Cristhian Mosquera was short and substitute Will Evans finished well past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arteta introduced Eberechi Eze and Jurrien Timber from the substitutes bench as he looked to avoid a cup upset, with Eze thumping a shot high into the net in the 66th minute to ensure Arsenal progressed to the next round.

This was not the routine win many expected and Arrizabalaga was forced into smart saves from Rhys Oates and Louis Reed, while Tyler Roberts fired a curling effort just wide in the first half.

The Gunners had opportunities with the excellent Dowman having two chances saved early on in the game before Madueke’s opener.

The win keeps the possibility of Arsenal winning the quadruple alive and secures the Gunners place in the last eight of the competition for the first time since they won the trophy in Arteta’s first season in 2020.

