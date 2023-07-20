Heightened security as Azimio protests enter day two

Security has been heightened in the country ahead of the second day of planned three-day protests by Azimio.

The protests, which kicked off on Wednesday saw heavy police deployment in most high risk areas in the country.

The Central Business District was also cordoned off to prevent protesters from accessing the city centre.

However, tension was however witnessed in Nairobi’s informal settlements, including Mathare and Kibra slums.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga as well as his co-principals Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka did not show up for Wednesday’s protests.

Odinga has Thursday morning called on his supporters participate in the peaceful protests.

The main demands of the opposition outfit include lowering the cost of living and repealing the Finance Act 2023.