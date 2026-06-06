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Waiguru urges Ol Kalou voters to back UDA candidate

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has asked voters in Ol Kalou to elect United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Sammy Muchina Nyaga in the coming by-election to continue with development legacy of late Member of Parliament David Kiaraho. 

Speaking during campaigns for Muchina, Waiguru said candidate had worked with the late Kiaraho and therefore was privy to the constituency’s development plan and therefore was best placed to work with national government to complete on-going projects.

She said Ol Kalou stands to benefit more by electing someone who can work closely with the government.

“We are not in government because of love but because of our people’s interest. Our interest is good roads, water supply, electricity, hospitals for our people. Ol Kalou needs someone like Muchina who knows all projects and who can work with government,” she said.

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Waiguru who was accompanied by former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, MPs; Jane Kagiri (Laikipia), Michael Muchira (Ol Jororok), James Githua (Kabete) and Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop) spoke at two separate rallies at Bosnia and Rutara villages.

She told voters to put their development interest first and reject empty talk from the opposition.

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“Muchina is very popular with the people and in him we have a leader who knows what is best for the people of Ol Kalou,” she added.

The Governor further asked residents to reject and attempt by some leaders to mix the by-election campaigns with the 2027 polls as this would disadvantage them.

“I will be returning here to talk to you about 2027 but for now we have the July 16th by-election and I want to ask you to elect Muchina because he the best suited candidate to work for you in the next one year,” Waiguru reiterated.

On his part, Kuria said government was committed to completing all development projects initiated by the late Kiaraho and Muchina would be the best to push them through because he knew each of the project.

MPs; Kagiri, Kwenya, Muchira and Githua said despite efforts by former MP, Ol Kalou was still differing from under development and therefore requires an MP who can work with government.

Muchina said for the last 13 years, he had worked with Kiaraho and therefore was not new to problems facing the people.

He said the people of Ol Kalou deserves the best and he had offered himself for election through UDA because he had learnt the importance of being in Government from the former MP who was elected on Jubilee ticket but supported the government side throughout.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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