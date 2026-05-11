FootballSports

Mathare United sack head coach John Kamau with three games to go

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

Mathare United have parted ways with head coach John Kamau after a season that promised more than it delivered, with the Slum Boys confirming the change with just three matches remaining in the 2025/26 FKF Premier League campaign.

The axe fell following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to APS Bomet, a relegation-threatened side, a result that the club’s hierarchy deemed the final proof that a change was necessary. It capped a miserable 2026 for Kamau, who managed only four wins from 16 league outings this calendar year, a return of just one victory every four games.

In a terse statement, the club wasted no words. “The Club has reached a decision that Coach John Kamau steps aside from his role as Head Coach with immediate effect. Assistant Coach Mohammed Mchulla will take over as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2025/2026 season.”

Mchulla, who has been part of the technical bench since both he and Kamau were brought in ahead of the current campaign, now faces the task of steadying the ship across the final three fixtures. The former Wazito FC assistant inherits a side that still has work to do to ensure their top-flight survival is not in doubt come the final whistle of the season.

For Kamau, nicknamed ‘Guardiola’ for his preference for an expansive, possession-based style, it is a disappointing end to what was his second stint with the club. He had guided Mathare through their return to the top flight and kept them afloat, but a sharp dip in form in 2026 ultimately cost him his job.

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Report By Akelo Peter Bishop

 

 

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