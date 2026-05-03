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“I was wrong,” President Ruto tells daughter Chepngetich

President Ruto says he was wring, daughter was right.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

During the recent Kalasha Awards Gala that took place on Saturday night, President William Ruto publicly apologised to his daughter, identified only as Chepngetich, for not allowing her to pursue a film career.

Speaking about the strides his government has made in the creative economy, President Ruto reflected on his decision regarding his daughter’s interest in film.

“I must this evening apologise to my daughter, Chepng’etich. She had asked me after Form 4 that she would want to do film, and I said no,” he said.

The President explained that his mind had changed after watching some of the films presented at the awards ceremony.

“Watching what I have watched this evening, it was a mistake on my part. I should have allowed her to do film. She went on to do interior design, but I’m sure if she’s watching me somewhere, she now knows I said she was right. I was not.”

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The apology was a rare and candid moment offered by the Head of State, who has championed the creative economy throughout his presidency.

The Kalasha Awards take place every year and celebrate the best of Kenyan creativity.

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