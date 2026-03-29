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ICT PS Tanui highlights universities’ role in digital manufacturing push

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

Principal Secretary for ICT and Digital Economy John Tanui has underscored the role of local universities in advancing Kenya’s electronics manufacturing capacity  and strengthening support for national digital infrastructure.

Speaking when he toured the the digital device assembly facility at Moi University, Eldoret, operated through MU Technologies the PS noted that the facility accelerate deployment of digital hubs and expand access to digital skills.

“This facility demonstrates Kenya’s growing capacity to locally assemble and support digital devices. It will accelerate deployment of digital hubs, expand access to digital skills and create opportunities for young people while laying the foundation for a sustainable electronics manufacturing ecosystem,” said PS Tanui.

The facility is supporting implementation of the Jitume Digital Hubs programme, with devices for deployment to hubs being assembled locally alongside similar efforts at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

It is expected to accelerate the rollout of digital hubs and expand access to digital skills, online work and innovation opportunities for young people across the country.

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