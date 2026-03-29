KBC journalist elected KENSJA President

A climate journalist with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Judith Akolo has been elected the new President of the Kenya Environment Science Journalists Association (KENSJA).

Akolo was elected unanimously at the Annual General Meeting held on Saturday in Nairobi.

She brings a wealth of experience to KENSJA having been a development journalist covering the areas of Environment, Climate Change and Science for over two decades.

Akolo is currently pursuing a Master of Climate Change Adaption course at the University of Nairobi.

“I stand on the shoulders of great men and women in journalism who have seen KENSJA grow, as I take over as President, I undertake this position knowing that the public is hungry for well interpreted scientific data that can enable them take appropriate decisions,” she said as it took over from Duncan Mboya who has served two terms at the helm of KENSJA.

The other officials include, Verenardo Meeme who was elected Deputy President of KENSJA, Secretary General Gilbert Nakweya, Deputy Secretary Nanjinwa Wamuswa, the Treasurer is Samwel Doe Ouma, Deputised by Lenah Bosibori, while Osman Maalim takes over as the Organizing Secretary.

The Committee members are; Gilbert Koech, Carol Chebet, Bruhan Mekong and Jael Opicho.