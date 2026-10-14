Ida Odinga: Baba belonged to all, honour his legacy of peace and unity

A series of activities are underway as Kenyans gear up to mark the first anniversary of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death Thursday, October 15, in Bondo, Siaya County.

President William Ruto is expected to lead the nation in commemorating the former ODM party leader.

According to the three-day programme, activities will include an intergenerational dialogue in Kisumu, a candle-lighting ceremony led by Ida Odinga at the family home, and discussions highlighting peace and Raila’s contribution to democracy.

Speaking at Migwena Grounds in Bondo Sub-County, where she inspected ongoing preparations ahead of Thursday’s memorial, Ida revealed that international guests are expected to attend the event.

She urged all those attending to maintain peace, saying it would honour the values Raila stood for.

“Baba belonged to many people, many denominations and many parties. For those who know, Baba has been to nearly all the parties that were there up to the time when he passed on. And wherever he was, he left a mark, and the people who were in those parties are still part of him,” she said.

“Now, there will be people from this area. There will be people from outside Siaya. There will be people from outside Kenya, in other countries in Africa. But there will be people also from other countries which are not in Africa, like in the UK, the US, and many others. I would plead to Kenyans that we give our visitors who have come the correct image of what Baba stood for,” she appealed.

Siaya Governor James Orengo echoed Ida’s call for peace and harmony, urging those attending the memorial to maintain order. He noted that the event would bring together people from different regions and political divides.

Orengo also called on authorities to crack down on leaders behind acts of goonism, which he described as an emerging threat to peace in the country.

With opposition leaders expected to attend the memorial, Ida warned that political differences would have no place at the event, which is expected to attract visitors from across the globe.

Siaya County Secretary Elizabeth Adongo confirmed that the county had put in place elaborate security arrangements, including crowd-control protocols and public health measures, in close coordination with the national government.

President Ruto officially presided over the handover and dedication ceremony of the late Raila Amolo Odinga’s mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, on October 7, 2026