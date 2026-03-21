DP Kindiki warns bandits, vows to end cattle rustling

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has issued a stern warning to bandits and cattle rustlers terrorising parts of Meru County, saying the government will deploy all necessary force to restore security.

Speaking Saturday at Muchiune market, Imenti South Subcounty, Meru County, while inspecting Mwichiune modern market, Kindiki said the government had previously deployed armoured vehicles in various regions during his tenure as Interior Cabinet Secretary, including the North Rift, Lamu, and the Upper Eastern region, to combat banditry and cattle rustling.

He stated that cattle rustlers and bandits attacking communities in Meru County will have no room to operate as security forces intensify operations.

The Deputy President said security officers have already been mobilised to conduct both ground and aerial operations targeting bandits in affected areas.

He added that in the coming weeks, the government will escalate the crackdown, with joint operations involving the Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service to restore normalcy.

Kindiki emphasised that banditry and cattle rustling must come to an end, noting that security agencies have been authorised to use all necessary force against criminals threatening the lives and property of residents.

The Deputy President said the security operation will target hideouts in areas such as Samburu County and the Mukogodo Forest in Laikipia County, where bandits are believed to be operating.

He assured residents of Meru that the government will not sit back and watch as insecurity continues to affect communities.

Kindiki said he had been tasked by President William Ruto to ensure the country is secure and that banditry and cattle rustling become a thing of the past.

The Deputy President also accused the opposition of using insecurity as a political campaign tool instead of supporting government efforts to end the menace.

A visibly angry Kindiki vowed to personally support both ground and aerial operations by security agencies to eliminate the threat that has claimed lives and destroyed property in Meru County.

He said the government remains committed to protecting all Kenyans and restoring peace in affected regions.

Kindiki also criticised opposition leaders, saying they previously served in government but failed to deliver meaningful change to the country.

He urged residents of Meru to support the re-election of President William Ruto.