Tanzania calls for action to accelerate maternal, child survival in Africa

Tanzania has called for stronger action to reduce preventable maternal, newborn and child deaths across Africa.

Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi, who represented President Samia Suluhu at a High-Level Heads of State side event at the 81st United Nations General Assembly, said the health and survival of African women, newborns and children remain a major test of the continent’s health systems, human capital and shared prosperity.

He noted that Africa continues to account for approximately 70 percent of global maternal deaths and nearly two-thirds of deaths among children under five, despite progress and the availability of interventions that can save lives.

He said the challenge is no longer simply knowing what works, but ensuring that proven interventions are financed and delivered reliably, equitably and at scale.

Ndejembi emphasised that health sovereignty should be measured by what women, newborns and children can actually receive when they need care, rather than only by Africa’s ability to finance, manufacture or procure health products.

The event also highlighted findings from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) showing that many maternal and child deaths are preventable.

According to Africa CDC Deputy Director General Dr Raji Tajudeen, weaknesses in service delivery, shortages of trained health workers and medical products, poor-quality information systems, inadequate financing, and gaps in leadership and coordination continue to affect outcomes.

He said the evidence showed that countries often have policies, strategies and costed plans in place, but the information generated is not consistently translated into action.

The discussions centred on the Three Zeros agenda championed by President Samia: zero unsafe deliveries and referrals without skilled care, zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and zero-dose children.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that Tanzania has demonstrated progress, including an 81 percent reduction in maternal mortality over six years.

The speakers called for stronger political leadership, better use of data, improved health-system capacity and sustainable financing to accelerate progress towards maternal and child survival targets by 2030.