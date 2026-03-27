Identy.io achieves key milestone in systems security

Digital identity service provider Identy.io has achieved the highest security rating of its systems following an assessment conducted by the United States Government.

The Active PAD evaluation of the 2025 Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR), conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate at the Maryland Test Facility (MdTF) saw the firm achieve zero attack acceptance on its operating systems signaling string protection against foreign attacks.

“Coming out with zero attack acceptance across all of them, while also leading on speed and satisfaction, is not a tradeoff. It is the result of building security and usability as a single problem, not two competing ones,” said Jesús Aragón, Identy.io Chief Executive Officer and Founder.

The firm which launched its operations in Kenya last month also scored 95pc satisfaction for the use of its platform while also scoring the lowest average transaction time of all evaluated systems, and was the only one to meet the 20-second performance goal.

The RIVR puts liveness technology under conditions designed to expose its limits including three attack classes, independent scoring and genuine captures.

“RIVR puts liveness technology under conditions designed to expose its limits — three attack classes, independent scoring, genuine captures,” added Aragón.

The Active PAD evaluation assesses the complete capture process with real users, capturing not only the effectiveness of the liveness system but also transaction time and user satisfaction.

The firm which has its headquarters in the US currently operates in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Nigeria, Spain and India.