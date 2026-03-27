AthleticsSports

Doha Diamond League to go ahead as planned despite travel restrictions

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The opening meet of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League set for May 8th in  Doha, Qatar, will go on as earlier planned despite travel restrictions in Asia as a result of the Israel/USA airstrikes in Iran.

However, Diamond League will continue to monitor the situation in Doha, working closely with meeting organisers, the Qatar Athletics Federation, the relevant authorities in Qatar, and World Athletics.

“The safety of athletes and spectators is our primary concern, and we are also exploring alternative options with all stakeholders,” read the statement

Organisers have promised to make a final decision at least a month before the scheduled date.

The 2026 Diamond League season will begin in Doha on May 8 and end at the two-day series final in Brussels on September 4-5.

 

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