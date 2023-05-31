President Ruto nominates two new Principal Secretaries

President WIlliam Ruto has on Wednesday nominated two new Principal Secretaries.

In statement by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the President nominated Salome Wairimu Muhia-Beacco as the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Correctional Services, Ministry of Interior & National Administration, to replace Esther Ngero who resigned.

Salome is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya of twenty-six years standing.

She has served in various management roles within the following corporations; Bamburi Cement Company Limited, AIG Insurance Co. Ltd, Phoenix of East Africa Insurance Company Limited; and ICEA Insurance. Ms. Muhia-Beacco holds a Master of Laws Degree (LL.M) in Leadership and Governance from the University of Nairobi.

Anne Njoki Wang’ombe has been nominated as Principal Secretary, State Department for Performance Management and Delivery Services, Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Anne is a human resource practitioner and educationist with experience spanning three decades.

She is currently serving as the Manager of, the Kenya Revenue Authority Staff Pension Scheme (KRASPS); a position she has held since 2018.

Previously, she served as the lead Human Resources Consultant for Mannion Daniels Africa Limited and Assistant Director KEMRI.

She holds a Masters degree in Education Administration and Planning from the University of Nairobi.